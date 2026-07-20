The connection of both projects is outlined below.

1. 2019 SEA Games Facilities: MTD Capital Berhad entered into a joint venture agreement with the BCDA, then under Vince Dizon as president, to construct a world-class sports complex (including the stadium and aquatic center) in New Clark City.

2. Pasig City Hall Campus: Under the administration of Mayor Vico Sotto, the city government partnered with the Pasig City Hall Construction Consortium, of which MTD Philippines Inc. is a part.

Both projects were massive infrastructure endeavors, both secured by the Malaysian-backed developer, with the sports complex in New Clark City costing roughly P8.51 billion and the New Pasig CIty Hall Campus reported to be worth P9.2 billion.

Current Utilization and Operation of Completed Infrastructure

Vince Dizon’s Sports Facilities

The 20,000-seater Athletic Stadium and the 2,000-seater Aquatic Center in New Clark City remain fully operational and are being utilized by national athletes, local sports associations, and the youth.

National Training Hub: The BCDA and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) have established a partnership to give national athletes year-round, full-time access to these competition-grade venues for training and development.

Vico Sotto’s City Hall

The P9.2-billion New Pasig City Hall Campus of Mayor Sotto is rated positively for the speed and scale of delivery (finished in eight months).

The LGU has championed the project as a model of transparent governance, free of corruption, and built to world-class standards to last for a century and be enjoyed by the proud people of the City of Pasig.

Going back to the graft case of Vince Dizon

The graft and malversation complaint filed in the Office of the Ombudsman in October 2020 by the Citizen Crime Watch (CCW) against Vince Dizon, Isaac David, and Elvira Estanislao was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman in December 2021 due to insufficiency of evidence.

Current Status of the Case

1. Ombudsman Dismissal: On 16 July 2026, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano confirmed the case against Dizon in connection with the 2019 SEA Games facilities was dismissed in December 2021 due to insufficiency of evidence.

2. Malacañang Clearance: Palace Press Officer Claire Castro verified that Dizon was completely cleared of the charges and exonerated years ago.

3. New NBI Probe Context: While the National Bureau of Investigation recently launched a new inquiry into unliquidated 2019 SEA Games funds, NBI Director Melvin Matibag clarified that Dizon is not the target of this criminal investigation. The probe centers on the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc).

Impact on His Position as DPWH Secretary

1. No threat to Office: Because he has been cleared by the primary anti-graft body the issue does not pose a legal threat to Dizon’s Cabinet role.

2. Potential Clarification Role: Director Matibag noted that Dizon—who is currently on leave—might be subpoenaed or invited by the NBI as a witness to shed light on how the infrastructure was managed, rather than as a suspect.

3. Strong Executive Backing: Appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reform the DPWH and clean up the corruption, Dizon continues to maintain the trust of the administration.

Email: arturobesana@gmail.com