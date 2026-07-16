



"It is deeply disturbing that while teachers continue to struggle with inadequate salaries, overcrowded classrooms, and insufficient education funding, serious questions are now being raised regarding the financial records of a former education chief," ACT Vice Chairperson Carl Ramota said.



The teachers' group said it supports the prosecution's bid to compel the production of Duterte's financial records, arguing that officials entrusted with public funds should be subject to the same level of scrutiny imposed on teachers and school administrators.



"Every peso entrusted to our schools is subject to strict accounting and audit. Teachers and school heads are expected to justify every expenditure and can be held administratively liable for even minor deficiencies. Public officials occupying the highest offices should be held to no less, if not higher, standards," Ramota said.



"The Vice President cannot use 'due process' as a shield to hide her bank books. The math of her wealth does not add up, and we demand that her bank records be opened," Ramota added.



During oral arguments on Wednesday, House prosecutor Chel Dikno argued that Duterte's bank, tax and AMLC records are material to allegations under Article II, which includes claims of unexplained wealth and undeclared assets.



Defense lawyer Michael Poa, opposed the request, describing it as a "fishing expedition" that violates privacy protections and exceeds the scope of the impeachment proceedings.



For ACT, the BIR records could help determine whether Duterte's tax returns and Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) accurately reflected her financial circumstances.



Drawing comparisons with the 2012 impeachment trial of former Chief Justice Renato Corona, ACT said there should be no different standard for the vice president if similar financial records had previously been subpoenaed and admitted as evidence.



The group urged the Senate impeachment court to admit all relevant documentary evidence and ensure that the proceedings are guided by transparency, fairness and accountability rather than political considerations.