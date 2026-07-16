A famous married actor has been allegedly spotted by a group of lady lawyers on a night-out in a high-end Metro Manila bar. The not-so-young matinee idol was allegedly necking not one — but two — socialites — not prostitutes — left and right.
The group of lady lawyers clearly identified the unmistakably handsome and famous actor and his voice despite that the bar was a bit dimly-lit. Based on substance, eloquence and high-born accent, the girls that the actor was canoodling with were rich girls and can-afford.