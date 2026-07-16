BI Fugitive Search Unit chief Rendel Ryan Sy said the arrest was carried out following intelligence information provided by South Korean authorities, who requested the bureau's assistance in locating the suspect.

Cho is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Busan District Court for allegedly operating an illegal online gambling website from Makati City beginning in January 2024.

Authorities said the syndicate accepted bets on domestic and international sporting events, processed online deposits, paid out winnings based on betting odds, and offered casino games, including baccarat.

Interpol later issued a Red Notice against Cho.

BI records showed that Cho entered the Philippines in 2019 using a Cambodian passport under the name Cho Min. However, biometric verification later confirmed that he was the same person as South Korean fugitive Cho Yungeon.

The foreign national was turned over to the BI Warden Facility, where he will remain pending deportation proceedings.