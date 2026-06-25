PNP eyes weekly school presence to strengthen campus safety

According to Nartatez, the proposal builds on a practice he introduced during his previous assignments as regional director of the Police Regional Office Calabarzon and the National Capital Region Police Office, as well as during his tenure as a provincial director and chief of police.

The initiative is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., through Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen school safety and improve coordination among government agencies, local government units, schools, parents and community stakeholders.

"Our goal is not to police the classroom but to build trust and provide a sense of security. When students regularly see police officers during flag ceremonies and school activities, they are reminded that law enforcement is part of the community, and that police are always ready to help," Nartatez said.

The proposal gained renewed attention following the 22 June shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that left at least three students dead.

As the PNP reviews school security measures, Nartatez said regular police visibility can help deter crime while strengthening relationships between law enforcement officers and young people.

He explained that officers participating in flag ceremonies typically assist in leading students in reciting the "Panatang Makabayan" and briefly engage with learners before returning to their regular duties.

Nartatez emphasized that the initiative does not involve routine police patrols inside school campuses. Instead, the PNP seeks to institutionalize voluntary police participation in school safety activities through coordination with DepEd officials, school administrators and local government units while respecting the authority of school officials and preserving the learning environment.

"Visibility can discourage criminal acts but more importantly, it encourages students to approach us, report concerns early, and become partners in keeping their schools safe," he said.

The PNP chief added that the agency will continue discussions with DepEd and other stakeholders to identify practical measures that will improve campus safety while keeping schools welcoming spaces for learning.

"I want to assure parents that this initiative is about safety, mentorship, and community engagement—not turning schools into police zones. Our officers will be present mainly during flag ceremonies, educational activities, and upon the invitation of school authorities," Nartatez said.

"We want students to see police officers as protectors, role models, and trusted members of the community while preserving the positive and welcoming environment that every school deserves."