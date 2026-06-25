Motorist faces illegal firearm complaint after gun turned over at Laoag Hospital

According to the Laoag City Police Station (CPS), police received a report at around 1:23 p.m. on June 24 from the Gov. Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in Barangay 23, San Matias, that a patient had surrendered a firearm to members of the Provincial Security Group (PSG) assigned at the hospital.

Responding officers verified the report and learned that the patient had earlier figured in a vehicular traffic incident in Barangay 7-B, Laoag City.

Police said that while undergoing treatment, the man voluntarily turned over a caliber .38 revolver with a serial number, along with two live rounds of ammunition.

Authorities asked the man to present a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and a Permit to Carry Firearm Outside Residence (PTCFOR), but he was unable to produce either document.

The man reportedly claimed that the firearm came from their security agency.

Police conducted an inventory and marking of the seized firearm and ammunition before bringing the items to the Laoag City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. An investigation is ongoing.