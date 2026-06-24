Vice Ganda finds power in speaking up

For years, Vice Ganda has built a career on being outspoken, unapologetic, and unafraid to take up space. Those themes take center stage once again in his upcoming single, “Talak,” a vibrant anthem that embraces self-expression and encourages people to own their voice with confidence.
The song arrives at a time when conversations about authenticity and visibility continue to resonate, particularly among those who have often been told to stay quiet, blend in, or make themselves smaller.
With its energetic sound and empowering message, “Talak” turns a word that is sometimes used negatively into a badge of pride — celebrating individuals who refuse to be silenced.
Vice Ganda first teased the track on It’s Showtime during the launch of Miss Q&A: Reyna Talak-Era 2026, instantly connecting its message to the pageant’s celebration of bold personalities and fearless self-expression.