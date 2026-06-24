Vice Ganda finds power in speaking up

For years, Vice Ganda has built a career on being outspoken, unapologetic, and unafraid to take up space. Those themes take center stage once again in his upcoming single, “Talak,” a vibrant anthem that embraces self-expression and encourages people to own their voice with confidence.

The song arrives at a time when conversations about authenticity and visibility continue to resonate, particularly among those who have often been told to stay quiet, blend in, or make themselves smaller.