Vice Ganda talks about financial discipline

“Matipid talaga ako. Sa kotse, sa gamit sa bahay, ano mang pagkakagastusan, nagtitipid ako. At saka, lamigin ako, kaya hindi ako masyadong ma-aircon,” she shared.

Behind this mindset is a deeply rooted personal history. Long before the fame, Vice learned the value of stretching every peso—an experience that continues to shape her decisions today.

“Kaming lahat sa pamilya, matipid kami. Kasi lumaki akong limitado ang resources ko, kaya kailangan talagang magtipid. Lumaki kami na kanya-kanya kaming budget ng pera,” she said.

For Vice, frugality is not about limitation—it’s about protection. The fear of returning to a life of hardship remains a powerful motivator, pushing her to stay vigilant with her finances even during stable times.

“At saka, takot akong maghirap. Hindi uy! Hindi ako maghihihirap kaya magtitipid ako. Lalo na ngayong may crisis, doble tipid talaga, kasi takot kang mabawasan nang mabawasan ang pera mo.”

Her perspective resonates beyond celebrity life. In an era marked by economic uncertainty, Vice Ganda’s approach highlights a grounded truth: no matter how much one earns, security often begins with mindful spending—and the determination to never go back to having less.