UPCMCFI reveals P4.4-M fund misappropriation

The University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication Foundation, Inc. (UPCMCFI) revealed that P4.4 million in foundation funds had been misappropriated by certain individuals following an external audit covering the period from 2021 to 2025.
In a statement sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE on Wednesday, the UPCMCFI said the missing amount includes P1.4 million in remaining funds from closed projects and P2.9 million in operating and institutional funds intended to support UPCMC staff and college programs.
According to the organization, its ex-officio vice chair and president disassociated from the foundation on 3 June. UPCMCFI Trustee Malou Choa-Fagar assumed leadership of the foundation on 22 June.
“Contrary to misleading statements on social media, Trustee Fagar never had access to, possession of, or control over the funds in question and is innocent of the allegations made against her on social media,” the foundation said.
The UPCMCFI also said that even before its general assembly, the board had taken action by approving resolutions to engage legal counsel and pursue appropriate remedies against the individual or individuals concerned.
“The UPCMCFI has built a strong case over the past months and is currently in the process of filing cases to recover the funds. Case details and evidence cannot be released so as not to compromise legal strategy and violate court rules,” it added.
The foundation emphasized that it is a private, non-stock, non-profit organization focused on the development, promotion, and advancement of communication and media education, research, and training. It also advocates for press freedom, democracy, and public welfare.
“The Foundation’s Board of Trustees is composed of UPCMC alumni and faculty members who serve as volunteers and do not receive any remuneration or per diem. The Foundation is independent of the UPCMC and is not under the College Executive Board (CEB),” it said.