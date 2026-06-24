UPCMCFI reveals P4.4-M fund misappropriation

“Contrary to misleading statements on social media, Trustee Fagar never had access to, possession of, or control over the funds in question and is innocent of the allegations made against her on social media,” the foundation said.

The UPCMCFI also said that even before its general assembly, the board had taken action by approving resolutions to engage legal counsel and pursue appropriate remedies against the individual or individuals concerned.

“The UPCMCFI has built a strong case over the past months and is currently in the process of filing cases to recover the funds. Case details and evidence cannot be released so as not to compromise legal strategy and violate court rules,” it added.

The foundation emphasized that it is a private, non-stock, non-profit organization focused on the development, promotion, and advancement of communication and media education, research, and training. It also advocates for press freedom, democracy, and public welfare.

“The Foundation’s Board of Trustees is composed of UPCMC alumni and faculty members who serve as volunteers and do not receive any remuneration or per diem. The Foundation is independent of the UPCMC and is not under the College Executive Board (CEB),” it said.