Rehab and assessment for Tacloban school shooting suspects may take years - DSWD

"Well, they are in our Rehabilitation Center for the Youth. The 14-year-old already has interventions immediately," Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in a Balitanghali interview.

"We will make sure that he is rehabilitated before any decision is made on what will be done with him, but it will take years”, he pointed out.

Gatchalian, however, emphasized that the other suspect, who is above 15 years old, will undergo the appropriate legal and social welfare assessment to determine whether he acted with discernment.

“Does he know what he is doing? Does he know what is right and what is wrong? What are the consequences?”

“If it is proven that he has discernment, he will be charged and will have criminal liability; there will be a criminal case against him,” the DSWD chief said, noting that the judge will determine the case and then charges will be filed against the suspect.

Secretary Rex, on the other hand, said that if the judge finds the suspect liable, a diversion program may be undertaken, a more intensive one anchored on restorative justice.

“We need to make sure that there is remorse. That means, has he apologized for what he did, and will he make amends for it? Does he understand it? That is the next step,” the official stated.

Gatchalian added that while the case is ongoing, the suspect will remain under the custody of the agency's facility for children in conflict with the law (CICL).

“He, [the suspect], is in our [custody],” he reiterated.

Gatchalian noted that if the suspect is determined to have acted with discernment, the corresponding criminal liability would remain and could lead to imprisonment upon reaching the age of majority.