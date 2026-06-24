House wants sealed Sara tax files opened

De Lima said the contents of the sealed box of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) should be examined at the pre-trial stage to allow for a proper inventory and smoother trial proceedings.

“Since we are at the marking of exhibits, this is the proper stage where it would be considered appropriate to open it so that there could be a proper inventory of the contents of that particular BIR box,” she said in an interview.

“We think that would also aid for a more efficient and more expeditious conduct of trial if it were opened now during this stage of pre-trial,” she added.

The green box in question was turned over by BIR Commissioner Charlito Mendoza to the House Committee on Justice during a hearing on 29 April, pursuant to a subpoena issued by the panel.

Its contents were not examined at the time following objections citing confidentiality provisions under the National Internal Revenue Code, which prohibits the unauthorized disclosure of taxpayer information.

The matter was eventually deferred to the Senate once it convened as an impeachment court.

De Lima said the Senate, through its Secretary General, may need clearance from the court or presiding officer before the sealed documents can be accessed.

“If it does not get opened now, it will only be opened during the trial where it will be pre-marked for use by both parties,” she said.

She added that opening the box during pre-trial could help expedite proceedings, noting that the volume of records may require significant time for marking and presentation.

The tax documents form part of the evidence connected to one of the four Articles of Impeachment, which includes allegations of unexplained wealth against the Vice President.

The other articles involve alleged misuse of confidential funds, bribery of public officials, and threats against political figures.

Wednesday marked the fourth day of the pre-trial conference, which began on 18 June, which was the first time the prosecution and defense teams faced each other.

With the volume of documents for marking, the prosecution has also requested additional hearing days on Friday and Saturday to complete the pre-trial process.