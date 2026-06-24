High hopes on Phl sambo squad

“Philippine sambo will make history starting 25 June. Our athletes prepared hard and are ready to do battle,” echoed federation chief Paolo Tancontian, who has been hands-on in the preparations of the meet sanctioned by the International Sambo Federation and the Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania.

Spearheading the hosts in the competition that has drawn a total of 22 countries and close to 500 campaigners from Asia and Oceania are reigning champions Sydney Sy and Aislyn Agnes Yap.

In front of hometown fans, Sy will seek to retain her women’s +80kg sport sambo title and Yap the women’s -80kg combat sambo crown in the tournament held under the auspices of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee headed by PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio.

Larida added that also looming as medal contenders are Jomary Torres, ranked No. 7 in the world, and will vie in the women’s -50kg combat event and promising youth grappler Sophia Novino in the women’s -47kg youth category of the meet backed by Victory Liner.

Former Southeast Asian Games judo bronze medalist Carl Aneseta was delighted about making his international debut in the meet, vowing to give his utmost best in the men’s +98kg sports event of the four-day sambo showcase.

“I am glad Sir Paolo invited me to join this event. Sambo is similar to judo and we did some adjustments. I aim not to let him down,” said Aneseta, an Airman 2nd Class, of his fellow Davao City native.