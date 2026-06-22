Sy upbeat on Asian sambo tourney chances

Ranked no. 1 in world in the women's +80-kilogram sport sambo division, the grappler's anticipated participation is a great addition to the country's medal drive in the continental showcase held under aegis of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee (NST-IAC).

Sy is the defending champion in the heavyweight class, beating Mongolian Buyanzaya Ser-Ochir for the gold in the 2025 10th edition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 27-year-old pride of Davao City was one of Pinoy grapplers who won a gold medal in the previous tournament, the other being Aislynn Yap.

"I have already seen the draw in my weight class and, with the help of the hometown crowd, we believe have a strong chance of becoming the champion once again," Tancontian, who heads the International Sambo Federation Athletes' Commission, said.

The elder Tancontian was likewise optimistic about his daughter’s bid in the blue-ribbon tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission that is expected to draw over 500 athletes from 31 member countries from the Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania.

Tancontian said that those who are unable to watch the live action of the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships can still go to the sambo.live website and Facebook Live on the official PSC and Pilipinas Sambo Federation pages.