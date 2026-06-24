Egypt eyes Philippine tuna, fertilizer deal

Egypt, one of the world's major fertilizer producers, is exploring a long-term supply arrangement with Philippine stakeholders as Manila seeks to diversify sources of farm inputs and reduce exposure to global supply disruptions.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is currently conducting a feasibility study on potential fertilizer procurement opportunities, while Egyptian authorities are preparing a list of manufacturers capable of supplying the Philippine market.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the negotiations could benefit both countries by strengthening food security and creating new opportunities for agricultural businesses.

“We see significant potential to expand agricultural cooperation with Egypt, not only in securing reliable fertilizer supplies for our farmers but also in creating new market opportunities for Philippine agricultural exports. Our objective is to build a partnership that strengthens food security, supports farmers and agribusinesses, and promotes sustainable growth for both countries,” Tiu Laurel said.

On the export front, Egypt has expressed interest in importing Philippine tuna, one of the country's leading agricultural export products. The DA said it would facilitate connections between Egyptian buyers and local suppliers to support potential transactions.

“This is a win-win situation for Manila and Cairo, and we are optimistic about the outcome of these negotiations,” Tiu Laurel said.

The Philippines is also promoting other agricultural products to the Egyptian market, including bananas, mangoes, coconuts, durian, tobacco, pomelo and dragon fruit. Egyptian buyers have likewise shown interest in sourcing papaya and pineapple from the country.

Market access remains a major objective of the talks. Philippine officials continue to seek approval for the entry of fresh bananas and mangoes into Egypt while discussions on a pending Specific Commodity Understanding move forward.

Both countries are also working toward cooperation on halal development and related agricultural initiatives, reflecting broader efforts to expand trade links and strengthen long-term economic relations.

Officials said the planned ministerial meeting could pave the way for new trade agreements that would benefit farmers, agribusinesses and food industries in both nations.