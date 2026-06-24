DHSUD pushes digital housing permits

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the reform is aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for more efficient and transparent public service.

“This is in line with President BBM’s directive for clean, fast, and compassionate service for our fellow Filipinos,” Aliling said.

He added that digitalization is a key component of the department’s 8-point reform agenda aimed at improving efficiency while reinforcing safeguards in the housing sector.

“Digitalization will greatly improve how the department serves Filipino families. Clear systems reduce delays, improve access, protect public trust and promote transparency and accountability,” he said.

Under the planned system, developers will be able to submit applications and process transactions online, reducing the need for in-person visits and streamlining regulatory procedures nationwide. DHSUD expects this to cut processing time, lower costs, and improve overall service delivery.

A major feature of the reform is the creation of a centralized database of private developers and housing projects, allowing the department to monitor applications more effectively and strengthen compliance checks across regions.

The system will also automatically flag developers with pending violations or unresolved regulatory issues before applications are processed, strengthening oversight and anti-corruption safeguards.

For homebuyers, the platform will serve as a verification tool, giving easier access to information on licensed housing projects and helping protect them from fraudulent schemes and fly-by-night developers.

“We want the public to have peace of mind that the projects they are investing in have gone through proper regulatory processes and complied with government standards. Digitalization allows us to provide that assurance while making our services faster and more efficient,” Aliling said.

The initiative also aims to harmonize systems across DHSUD central and regional offices to ensure uniform implementation of policies and consistent delivery of services nationwide.

The department’s Knowledge Management and Information Systems Service, led by Undersecretary Richard Michael Dimagiba, is spearheading the rollout of the program.