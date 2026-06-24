Crime and punishment

The surge in violence of this intensity has reignited the public debate regarding juvenile crime. There has been a rising call to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility. I have several concerns, however, about this suggestion that could cause more harm than good.

Manila Rep. Joel Chua rightly said that addressing the actions of young offenders should focus not on punitive measures but on building a foundation of understanding, guidance and support.

The 2006 Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act provides a framework for accountability through rehabilitation rather than punishment. This legislation allows for the acknowledgment of wrongful behavior without sending the youth into the criminal justice system, which could hinder their future educational and employment prospects.

Senate President Win Gatchalian said the same thing but wanted tighter social media restrictions, which he believed contributed to the rise in juvenile crime.

Yet, even before the advent of social media, minors had already been committing crimes, so it could not be the culprit. Such an argument overlooks the realities of youth development. Research consistently shows that young minds are still maturing, particularly in their understanding of the consequences of their actions.

Criminalizing youth would be problematic. This could lead to increased aggression and criminal behavior among them. Why don’t we focus on addressing internal and external factors that reinforce such behavior?

Good values, through family engagement, community support and parental guidance and involvement, would help calm them. Simple, yet logical. Parents and guardians are often the first line of defense against delinquency and should help them pursue constructive paths.

Mental health is part of juvenile crime prevention. Many young offenders grapple with emotional and psychological challenges that can lead them down a difficult road.

Rather than viewing troubled youth through a punitive lens, we should consider how we can support them in overcoming their challenges. The dialogue surrounding juvenile crime should shift from punishing the missteps of youth to nurturing their potential through guidance, empathy and support.

In short, lowering the age of criminal liability will not decrease the likelihood that minors will reoffend. This isn’t a viable solution and won’t be.

To address juvenile crime, we must tackle the root causes, including drugs, alcohol and familial issues that often accompany it.

This would have guided these young individuals away from paths they might never have taken in a different environment.