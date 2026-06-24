Child safety bill gains urgency after Tacloban shooting

In a statement, Suarez expressed sympathy for the families of the victims killed in the 22 June shooting at San Jose National High School.

“What happened in Tacloban weighs heavily in my heart. No parent, teacher, or community should experience such pain and fear,” Suarez said.

“As a father and public servant, it is painful to think about the hardships of the families that lost their loved ones, and the children who were left injured and traumatized by the incident,” he added.

The lawmaker said schools should remain safe spaces where children can learn and pursue their dreams, not venues for violence and tragedy.

Citing initial police findings, Suarez said the incident highlighted the need for stronger safeguards to protect children both offline and online.

His remarks came after authorities examined the possible influence of GoreBox, a mobile game known for graphic depictions of violence, on one of the suspects, a Grade 9 student.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) earlier ordered the temporary blocking of the game while authorities investigate its possible connection to the incident.

“We cannot ignore possible online influences that may have contributed to this tragic incident. Temporarily blocking the game will allow authorities to conduct a thorough assessment and determine whether the platform played any role in the actions of the suspects,” CICC Undersecretary Renato “Aboy” Paraiso said.

For Suarez, the development reinforces the need to pass his proposed Digital Safety of Minors Act, which seeks to strengthen online protections for children aged 18 and below.

The measure aims to address risks such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and exposure to harmful content.

“When children are left alone in digital spaces without the proper guidance and protection, the danger to their safety, mindset, and their development as people continues to grow,” Suarez said.

He added that while the country mourns the lives lost in Tacloban, the tragedy should also serve as a catalyst for stronger protections for children both in schools and online.

Under the proposed measure, digital platforms would be required to implement parental consent mechanisms, privacy safeguards and restrictions on targeted advertising directed at minors without the approval of a parent or guardian.