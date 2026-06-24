Adili family still rooting for Ateneo

Divine Adili’s family continues to root for the success of the Ateneo de Manila University despite the tragic team-building incident in Dipaculao, Aurora.
Elias Adili said he wants to see the Blue Eagles continue playing together and rise above adversity as they honor his son and Rene Clert Baterbonia, who died in a drowning incident that shocked the nation on 8 June.
Adili’s remains were sent home to Nigeria last Monday while Baterbonia was laid to rest in his hometown of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur on Wednesday.
“My message to Ateneo is that they should not relent in what they intend to do, and to the teammates, they should continue to play,” the elder Adili said in a television interview from Nigeria.
“I am a fan of the Ateneo Blue Eagles. I am a fan because of Divine.”
Adili said he was moved by the camaraderie among his son’s teammates and wants them to continue pursuing their careers despite the tragedy that struck the team three months before Season 89 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.
“I had the opportunity to see their members, their team. They play with one spirit, so I am encouraging the teammates not to relent in their struggle. And I will be happy if they do,” the elder Adili said.