Adili family still rooting for Ateneo

Divine Adili’s family continues to root for the success of the Ateneo de Manila University despite the tragic team-building incident in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Elias Adili said he wants to see the Blue Eagles continue playing together and rise above adversity as they honor his son and Rene Clert Baterbonia, who died in a drowning incident that shocked the nation on 8 June.

Adili’s remains were sent home to Nigeria last Monday while Baterbonia was laid to rest in his hometown of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur on Wednesday.