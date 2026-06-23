Untitled Jun 24, 2026 05:45 am

The partnership also strengthens government cybersecurity through a cross-agency cyber defense alliance powered by Google Cloud Cybershield. Security teams from 56 government agencies have already been onboarded, with 90 agencies expected to join by the end of June 2026. “Transformation is not defined by the adoption of sophisticated software tools alone, but by facilitating sustained systemic efficiency across public institutions and widespread access to e-government services,” said DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda.