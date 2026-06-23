Untitled Jun 24, 2026 05:45 am

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Google Cloud have expanded their multi-year collaboration to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the Philippine government, aiming to make public services faster, more accessible and more secure for Filipinos.
Under the initiative, more than 50,000 public servants will initially be equipped with Gemini Enterprise, with plans to expand access to over 200,000 government workers within 18 months. DICT also intends to develop AI agents that can help citizens access government information and services through natural language conversations in local languages, reducing reliance on complex administrative processes and documentation.
The partnership also strengthens government cybersecurity through a cross-agency cyber defense alliance powered by Google Cloud Cybershield. Security teams from 56 government agencies have already been onboarded, with 90 agencies expected to join by the end of June 2026. “Transformation is not defined by the adoption of sophisticated software tools alone, but by facilitating sustained systemic efficiency across public institutions and widespread access to e-government services,” said DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda.