Gov’t digital shift strains Phl data systems

Recent disruptions affecting a government digital platform highlighted the risks of system overload as online applications, payments, and document requests continue to rise.

Synology Philippines country manager Claire Huang said digital access is no longer the only concern.

“Systems need to be secure, stable and able to handle higher demand, especially for services people rely on regularly,” Huang said.

Industry data showed around 98 million Filipinos are now online, with 88.5 percent using digital financial services monthly. However, uneven internet access and dependence on mobile connections continue to challenge reliability.

At the GOVX.0 Conference 2026, Synology urged agencies to strengthen backup systems, data recovery, and operational resilience to avoid disruptions in essential public services.

The company also cited the Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2025, which listed the Philippines among countries heavily targeted by cyber threats such as ransomware, phishing, and credential theft.

“As the Philippines advances its digital governance initiatives, resilience can no longer be treated as a secondary consideration,” Huang said.