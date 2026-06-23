PWD ID: Can depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder make you eligible?

Not all disabilities are visible.

When people hear the term "person with disability" or PWD, many still picture someone using a wheelchair, a cane, or another visible mobility aid.

But disability is not always something you can see.

A growing number of Filipinos are learning that certain mental health conditions may qualify for a PWD ID under the country's disability laws. It is a recognition that some illnesses can affect daily life just as profoundly as physical disabilities, even if there are no outward signs.

The reality of invisible disabilities

Mental health conditions such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and severe anxiety disorders can interfere with a person's ability to work, study, maintain relationships, or perform everyday tasks.

Experts often refer to these as "invisible disabilities" because the challenges are not immediately apparent to others.

Someone may look healthy on the outside while struggling with panic attacks, debilitating depression, persistent mood disturbances, or symptoms that make routine activities difficult.

The absence of visible symptoms does not make the condition any less real.