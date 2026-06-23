Phillips comes full circle with Gilas stint

Phillips, known for his deep Christian faith, considered being added to the 12-man roster of head coach Tim Cone a miracle, given that he had once been told he would no longer be able to play the sport.

“I remember what my doctor told me before after I had five brain injuries. The doctor told me that I may not be able to play basketball after this,” the athletic 6-foot-8 forward said.

The two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion said he suffered multiple brain concussions but still pursued a basketball career in high school back in Florida and with the Green Archers.

He now gets another tour of duty for the Philippines in a much bigger stage.

“But now, I’m able to play for our country. The reason I’m here now is because of the Grace of God. This opportunity is a blessing for me. I want to make the most of it and be able to help our team to the best I can,” the 23-year-old UAAP Season 88 Finals Most Valuable Player said.

Phillips is a welcome addition for the Gilas squad missing the services of 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto, 6-foot-11 Quentin Millora-Brown as well as injured guards Scottie Thompson and Calvin Oftana.