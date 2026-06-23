Phillips comes full circle with Gilas stint

Mike Phillips was overwhelmed with emotions as he sat alongside fellow youngbloods Carl Tamayo, big man Justine Baltazar and RJ Abarrientos wearing the blue Gilas Pilipinas jersey.
The De La Salle University product was just grateful for the call-up to join Gilas for the third window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier against New Zealand and Australia next week.
“I’m so happy that I get to join this Gilas team. This is a full circle moment for me,” he said during a presser on Monday night before Gilas’ open training at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Phillips, known for his deep Christian faith, considered being added to the 12-man roster of head coach Tim Cone a miracle, given that he had once been told he would no longer be able to play the sport.
“I remember what my doctor told me before after I had five brain injuries. The doctor told me that I may not be able to play basketball after this,” the athletic 6-foot-8 forward said.
The two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion said he suffered multiple brain concussions but still pursued a basketball career in high school back in Florida and with the Green Archers.
He now gets another tour of duty for the Philippines in a much bigger stage.
“But now, I’m able to play for our country. The reason I’m here now is because of the Grace of God. This opportunity is a blessing for me. I want to make the most of it and be able to help our team to the best I can,” the 23-year-old UAAP Season 88 Finals Most Valuable Player said.
Phillips is a welcome addition for the Gilas squad missing the services of 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto, 6-foot-11 Quentin Millora-Brown as well as injured guards Scottie Thompson and Calvin Oftana.
He, alongside Baltazar, is expected to reinforce Gilas’ frontline against the much taller and experienced Tall Blacks and Boomerangs.
Phillips is making his first FIBA tournament following a gold medal stint in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.
“It’s a huge thing for me because playing in FIBA is the big show. This is my dream and what I’ve worked for years,” Phillips said.
Gilas will take on New Zealand on 3 July in Auckland before facing the Aussies in Perth three days later.
The Filipinos flew to New Zealand on Tuesday to open a weeklong training camp, which included a pair of tune-up matches against local clubs.