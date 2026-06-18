Tried and tested: Gilas parades Brownlee vs NZ, Australia

The 38-year-old Brownlee will once again lead a stacked 12-man Gilas roster as the Philippine squad visits Auckland to meet the Tall Blacks on 3 July before flying to Perth to challenge host Australia three days after.

Gilas carries a 2-2 win-loss record in Group A after back-to-back losses following a sweep of Guam.

The Filipinos failed to protect their home turf when it yielded to the Kiwis, 66-69, last 26 February before suffering a rout 66-93 rout at the hands of the Aussies.

Brownlee will retain his spot in the lineup amid the naturalization bid of 6-foot-10 Bennie Boatwright, passing Senate approval in the third and final reading. The bill will only need the signature of President Bongbong Marcos, or if left unsigned, lapse into law after 30 days to formally grant his Filipino citizenship.

Cone said Brownlee will be given a few days of rest after leading Barangay Ginebra to end a three-year title drought by annexing the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup championship at the expense of TNT in Game 7 of the finals Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“He’s going to take a break now until the 22nd and then join us and then go down to Brisbane with us on the 23rd,” Cone said of the Kings’ resident import for a decade now.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas released the third window Gilas lineup on Thursday.

De La Salle University product Mike Phillips is the latest addition to Cone’s Gilas materials.

The athletic 6-foot-8 forward adds more ceiling to the national team that will also see the inclusion of Justine Baltazar in an active role after taking a reserve spot in the pool in the previous window.

June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, Troy Rosario, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, Chris Newsome, Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos and Dwight Ramos are back for another Gilas tour of duty.

Calvin Oftana, Quentin Millora-Brown, Juan Gomez de-Liano and CJ Perez, who played for the Philippines in the second window, will not see action.

Cone barely had time to celebrate his 26th career PBA title as he buckled down to Gilas duties Thursday.

“It’s tough because it doesn’t stop at this point. When everybody else is taking a break, Gilas is going out there and playing,” the decorated tactician said.

Cone added that a media day and open workout is tentatively scheduled on Monday.

Gilas will leave for Auckland on Tuesday for a one-week training camp to acclimatize to the metropolitan city’s cold weather.

“Masyadong malamig (It’s very cold) in Auckland right now. So, we want to go down there a little early and try to catch up with the weather,” Cone said.