MISSION POSSIBLE

“We’ve been a team that’s pulled surprises before, and I’m not going to be surprised if we pull a surprise,” he added during a press conference held before Monday night’s open training session at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Filipinos face the Tall Blacks first in Auckland on 3 July to start the final leg of the first round.

Gilas will then battle the unbeaten Australians three days later in Perth.

Australia leads Group A with a perfect 4-0 win-loss record. New Zealand holds a 2-2 slate tied with Gilas, which is on a two-game slide, while Guam is winless in four starts.

As part of their preparation, the Nationals flew out of Manila early to acclimatize to New Zealand’s cold weather, build chemistry and plot a perfect game plan against the Kiwis and Aussies.

Two tune-up games against local clubs, the Manawatu Jets and the Franklin Bulls, are also included in Gilas’ training camp calendar.

“I like the way the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) has set it up for us in terms of being able to go down to Brisbane and acclimatize ourselves to the weather a little bit,” Cone said.

“(To) get a camp down there and then play a couple of friendlies against pro New Zealand teams. I think that’s really good preparation for us,” added Cone.