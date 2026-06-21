Gilas bracesfor friendly matches

Gilas coach Tim Cone said that he wanted the team to come early to acclimatize to the country’s cold weather.

Part of the Filipinos’ buildup to end a two-game slide is a pair of exhibition games against the Manawatu Jets and the Franklin Bulls.

Gilas will test its mettle against the Jets on 28 June at the Fly Palmy Arena in Manawatū-Whanganui Region before traveling to Pukekohe two days later to meet the Bulls in their home turf at the Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

The Franklin Bulls, in an announcement on their website earlier this month, welcomed the opportunity of playing against ‘one of Asia’s most respected basketball teams.”

“It’s very rare to get to see a team like the Philippines in person, let alone at home at the Stockyard,” Bulls Club Director Scott Kelso said.

“The Bulls can’t wait to host Gilas Pilipinas and we are excited to welcome fans of both teams. This is going to be a great exhibition of basketball.”

Both the Jets and the Bulls are playing in the professional New Zealand National Basketball League.

Before leaving for New Zealand, Gilas will hold an open training session at the FilOil EcoOil Centre today, starting at 8 p.m.

After taking on New Zealand, the Philippine team will visit Perth to challenge the mighty Australians on 6 July.

Gilas, bannered by naturalized player Justin Brownlee, is in for a tough grind to recover lost ground in Group A.

The Pinoy cagers suffered back-to-back losses in the second window on their home turf.

It absorbed a 66-69 beating from the Kiwis last 26 February before a humiliating 66-93 rout at the hands of the Aussies on 1 March at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gilas holds a 2-2 win-loss record tied with the Tall Blacks while the Boomerangs are unbeaten in four outings. Guam is winless in four games.

Gilas squad that will miss the services of 7-foot-3 center Kai Sotto and 6-foot-11 Quentin Millora-Brown. Veteran guard Scottie Thompson and Calvin Oftana are out due to injuries.