Intellegal launches AI-powered legal research platform for Philippine lawyers

Accessible through intellegal.ai, the platform combines Philippine case law research, statutory exploration, legal synthesis, case comparison, document visualization, and contract review into a single AI-assisted workflow.

According to the company, Intellegal was developed to help legal professionals work faster while ensuring that research outputs remain grounded in verifiable legal sources.

"Legal work demands both speed and precision," said Hazel Bascon, co-founder of Intellegal. "We want lawyers to ask questions in everyday language and, in a single workflow, see the relevant cases, the laws that govern those cases, and a clear analysis they can verify. The judgment still rests with the lawyer."

The platform is built around three principles: accelerating legal research, providing source-traceable citations, and augmenting rather than replacing legal expertise.

Its research capabilities are anchored on two primary engines: Case-Law Analytics and Deep Synthesis.

Case-Law Analytics integrates case retrieval, statutory matching, and legal analysis into a unified research environment. Instead of moving between multiple databases and documents, users can access relevant cases, statutes, and legal analysis within a single workflow.

Deep Synthesis allows users to submit legal questions in plain language and receive structured legal research reports based on Philippine legal materials. The company said every citation generated by the system can be traced back to its original source, allowing lawyers to independently verify results.

Intellegal also includes several specialized tools designed for legal practice.

Law Explorer helps users navigate Philippine statutes and regulations alongside related case law. Case Contrast enables side-by-side comparison of legal decisions, including issues, facts, rulings, and legal reasoning.

Visual Digest converts lengthy legal documents into concise summaries and visual representations, helping users quickly understand key provisions and issues.

Meanwhile, Contract Review analyzes agreements clause by clause against relevant Philippine laws. The feature flags potential risks through a four-tier system — Must Fix, Should Fix, Optional, and Missing — and can generate redlined documents with tracked changes supported by legal references.

The platform is intended for law students, bar reviewees, solo practitioners, law firms, and corporate legal teams.

Technese Legaltech said Intellegal also emphasizes data protection. User information, uploaded documents, search histories, and legal analyses are encrypted and kept confidential. The company said user data is not shared with third parties for commercial purposes.

As legal AI continues to gain traction in professional services, Intellegal positions itself as a research and review assistant rather than a substitute for legal judgment.

"Intellegal is an AI research and review assistant and does not provide legal advice," the company said. "Users should verify all outputs."

The company said future development will remain focused on the practical needs of Philippine legal professionals, with the goal of making legal research and document review faster, clearer, and more verifiable.