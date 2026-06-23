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Central Luzon emerges as industry hub

Central Luzon emerges as industry hub
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Businesses are increasingly moving beyond Metro Manila as Central Luzon gains momentum as a preferred destination for manufacturing, logistics and export-driven investments.

At the center of this shift is TARI Estate, a 384-hectare economic zone in Tarlac City that is positioning itself as a major industrial hub outside the capital region.

Central Luzon emerges as industry hub
Central Luzon emerges as industry hub

Registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), TARI Estate offers companies access to strategic transport links, modern infrastructure, and expansion space as firms look for locations that can support long-term growth.

The rise of regional economic estates reflects a broader change in business decisions, with investors now prioritizing connectivity, supply chain efficiency, workforce availability, and operational scalability when choosing where to establish facilities.

TARI Estate’s development is already attracting major industry players, with construction underway for a 42-hectare manufacturing facility of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines and a 16-hectare production facility of Ajinomoto Philippines.

TARI Estate Tarlac City PEZA zone
Central Luzon industrial investment hub
manufacturing expansion Philippines 2026
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