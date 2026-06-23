Central Luzon emerges as industry hub

Businesses are increasingly moving beyond Metro Manila as Central Luzon gains momentum as a preferred destination for manufacturing, logistics and export-driven investments.
At the center of this shift is TARI Estate, a 384-hectare economic zone in Tarlac City that is positioning itself as a major industrial hub outside the capital region.
Registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), TARI Estate offers companies access to strategic transport links, modern infrastructure, and expansion space as firms look for locations that can support long-term growth.
The rise of regional economic estates reflects a broader change in business decisions, with investors now prioritizing connectivity, supply chain efficiency, workforce availability, and operational scalability when choosing where to establish facilities.
TARI Estate’s development is already attracting major industry players, with construction underway for a 42-hectare manufacturing facility of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines and a 16-hectare production facility of Ajinomoto Philippines.