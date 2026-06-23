After Kaufman’s ‘fake news’ row, ICC warns Duterte case counsel against media

“Trials are not conducted by the court of public opinion, but by this court during the course of the proceedings,” Korner stressed.

The British judge lamented that Kaufman’s past statements not only attracted public attention and controversy but also fueled “suppliers of what is undoubtedly and obviously fake news.”

As early as October last year, Korner said the Pre-Trial Chamber I had already warned Kaufman of his legal duty to be respectful and courteous to the court, but the warning appeared to have gone unheeded.

She flagged Kaufman’s “wholly inappropriate” comments in two public interviews in April, just days after the Pre-Trial Chamber confirmed the charges against Duterte.

In those interviews, Kaufman allegedly described the court’s decision as “illegal,” which Korner suggested could undermine the proceedings.

“In light of this previous history, this Trial Chamber feels it incumbent to repeat the reminder or warning to all counsel in the case. We see no reason why counsel should feel it necessary to make any comment to the media,” Korner asserted.