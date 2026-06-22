Singapore tops global competitiveness ranking

Singapore delivered strong results across all categories, ranking first in business efficiency, fourth in both economic performance and government efficiency, and fifth in infrastructure. The performance helped propel the country back to the top after placing behind Switzerland last year.

According to the IMD World Competitiveness Center, Singapore’s success reflects its ability to adapt quickly to changing global conditions while maintaining a stable and business-friendly environment.

“Geopolitical conditions are worsening, and global fragmentation is increasing,” said Arturo Bris, Director of the World Competitiveness Center (WCC), in the report.

“Nations with their own tried and tested, credible institutions gain an advantage in this context because — as the international systems cease to serve so many national needs — businesses can carry on as usual.”

Fabian Grimm, economist at the WCC, said Singapore’s rise was driven by improvements across several areas rather than a single factor.

“Singapore’s performance is not the product of a single standout factor but rather a rebalancing of its historically crosscutting competitiveness profile,” he said.

He added that the country’s return to first place demonstrates its ability to respond effectively to a volatile global environment and adjust policies when needed.