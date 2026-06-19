Hong Kong climbs to world’s No. 2 economy

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government welcomed the result, saying the ranking reflects the city’s continued progress and growing competitiveness.

“The World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) 2026 reaffirms Hong Kong as one of the most competitive economies in the world, and notes that Hong Kong's rise to second sustains the strong upward trajectory from 2024 and 2025,” an HKSAR government spokesperson said.

The latest ranking builds on Hong Kong’s consecutive improvements in recent years as the city continues to strengthen its position as a global financial and business hub.