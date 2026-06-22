PNB rolls out Google Pay for Mastercard users

“At PNB, we remain committed to providing our customers with secure, seamless, and future-ready payment solutions,” PNB President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin Bautista said, describing the launch as another step toward a more integrated, digital-first banking experience.

Launched last year, Google Pay allows Android users to store debit and credit cards in Google Wallet. Once set up, customers can pay by simply tapping their devices at NFC-enabled terminals—the same technology used for contactless card payments. The service also supports in-app purchases and online checkouts, eliminating the need to manually enter card details.

PNB said the Google Pay rollout forms part of its broader strategy to enhance digital banking services while supporting long-term growth initiatives. The bank noted that Google Pay transactions use tokenization technology, ensuring that actual card information is never shared with merchants during transactions, thereby strengthening protection against fraud and unauthorized access.

The digital push comes as PNB continues to expand its financing activities in key growth sectors. Earlier this month, the bank extended a P3-billion project finance facility to Linglingay Power Corp. for the development of an 82-megawatt solar power project in Gamu, Isabela, reinforcing its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development.