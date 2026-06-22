Mertens eliminates Eala

Alex Eala exited early in the Bad Homburg Open after a 3-6, 3-6 loss against world No. 26 Elise Mertens of Belgium in the Round of 32 at the Bad Homburg Tennis Club in Germany on Tuesday (Manila time).

The match lasted for 84 minutes as the 21-year-old Eala fell short in her last singles match before the Wimbledon Championships in London on 29 June.

She will now shift her focus on the her women’s doubles match with seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams on Wednesday as they face Alexandra Osborne of Australia and Catherine Harrison of the United States in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.