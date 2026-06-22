Marcos launches Bohol irrigation project

“Based on our data, there is a strong possibility that the country will experience a severe El Niño that may last until next year, 2027. That is why under this administration, we have pushed for small irrigation projects like this, including the Mabini-Cayacay project, to help increase farmers’ income and strengthen their resilience against disasters,” the President said.

Marcos said the facility is expected to provide irrigation water to 530 hectares of farmland and directly benefit 717 farmers in the province of Bohol.

According to the President, the project — implemented by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) — will serve agricultural areas in Barangays Abaca, San Roque, Aguipo and Cabidian in Mabini, as well as Barangay Cayacay in Alicia.

The irrigation system features a 32.20-meter-high and 210-meter-long dam, an ungated ogee-weir spillway, and an 11.31-kilometer main canal that draws water from Baujanan and Cawasan Creeks for distribution to farms within the service area.

The reservoir has a storage capacity of 3.82-million cubic meters.

The NIA said the project is expected to provide farmers with a more reliable water supply, increase cropping intensity, and improve agricultural production in the areas.