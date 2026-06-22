Dela Rosa grabs special CPC citation

After helping Ateneo secure a bronze-medal finish in UAAP Season 88 in her fourth year with the Blue Eagles, she turned her attention to the international stage, representing the Philippines and making her mark in both formats of the game.

Dela Rosa, who was also named to the Collegiate Women's Basketball Mythical Team, will be honored alongside the top performers in basketball, volleyball, and football from the UAAP and National Collegiate Athletic Association during the Awards Night.

Last December, Dela Rosa was among the anchors of the Gilas Pilipinas Women's team that reclaimed the gold medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, where she manned the center position in the absence of long-time Gilas stalwart Jack Animam.

She then followed it up with another gutsy performance at the 2027 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in France, where the Philippines notched its first win in an OQT against Colombia.

Dela Rosa was the team's leading scorer and rebounder in the tournament, averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She also normed 2.2 blocks per contest.

But perhaps Dela Rosa's biggest impact came in 3x3, where she played a key role in leading the Philippines to its best-ever result in a FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after winning silver with Gilas in early April.

In five games en route to the runner-up finish, Dela Rosa posted averages of 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

They then followed it up with an inspiring performance in the World Cup qualifiers in Singapore, where the Gilas women sealed their second appearance in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.