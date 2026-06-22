BoC pushes paperless ecosystem with new digital platforms

“Modernization is not merely about digitizing existing processes,” Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said.

“It is about creating a fully automated and interconnected trade ecosystem where stakeholders can transact more efficiently, transparently, and with fewer documentary requirements,” he added.

The updated processing system will serve as the central portal for submitting, processing, and clearing customs declarations, shipping manifests, and related trade documentation.

Customs officials said the shift toward paperless operations is already underway. Recent initiatives, such as electronic certificates of payment, have reduced the reliance on physical paper trails.

Additionally, the agency is developing an Electronic Air Waybill system to accelerate air cargo clearance by cutting down on required documentation.

While the bureau has digitized most internal operations, certain paper-based requirements persist because several partner government agencies have not yet integrated their specific permits, licenses, and clearances into a unified electronic format.

To bridge this gap, the bureau is coordinating with regulatory agencies to enable seamless electronic document exchanges through the single-window platform.

Customs officials said that as more agencies link into the network, importers and exporters can expect faster processing times, fewer redundant documentary requirements, and better regulatory coordination across the supply chain.