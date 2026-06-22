SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

BoC pushes paperless ecosystem with new digital platforms

RESIDENTS of Barangay Doña Imelda in Quezon City line up to receive rice packs during a local distribution caravan on Monday. Spearheaded by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the metropolis-wide relief initiative aims to provide immediate food assistance to vulnerable families, driven by the advocacy that every Filipino family deserves food on the table.
RESIDENTS of Barangay Doña Imelda in Quezon City line up to receive rice packs during a local distribution caravan on Monday. Spearheaded by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the metropolis-wide relief initiative aims to provide immediate food assistance to vulnerable families, driven by the advocacy that every Filipino family deserves food on the table. PHOTOGRAPH by analy labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) is expanding its digital modernization program through the rollout of a new processing system and a unified trade platform designed to streamline cargo clearance, increase transparency and boost border security, officials said Monday.

In a statement, the BoC disclosed that it is pairing its next-generation Customs Processing System with the National Single Window platform to fully automate trade transactions and eliminate the need for face-to-face interactions.

RESIDENTS of Barangay Doña Imelda in Quezon City line up to receive rice packs during a local distribution caravan on Monday. Spearheaded by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the metropolis-wide relief initiative aims to provide immediate food assistance to vulnerable families, driven by the advocacy that every Filipino family deserves food on the table.
BOC accelerates digital transformation with new customs systems

“Modernization is not merely about digitizing existing processes,” Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said.

“It is about creating a fully automated and interconnected trade ecosystem where stakeholders can transact more efficiently, transparently, and with fewer documentary requirements,” he added.

The updated processing system will serve as the central portal for submitting, processing, and clearing customs declarations, shipping manifests, and related trade documentation.

Customs officials said the shift toward paperless operations is already underway. Recent initiatives, such as electronic certificates of payment, have reduced the reliance on physical paper trails.

Additionally, the agency is developing an Electronic Air Waybill system to accelerate air cargo clearance by cutting down on required documentation.

While the bureau has digitized most internal operations, certain paper-based requirements persist because several partner government agencies have not yet integrated their specific permits, licenses, and clearances into a unified electronic format.

To bridge this gap, the bureau is coordinating with regulatory agencies to enable seamless electronic document exchanges through the single-window platform.

Customs officials said that as more agencies link into the network, importers and exporters can expect faster processing times, fewer redundant documentary requirements, and better regulatory coordination across the supply chain.

Customs Processing System
Bureau of Customs digital modernization
National Single Window platform
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph