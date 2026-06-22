Black Knights seek revenge in Phl return

The Marcus Elliot-coached squad finished the import-laden contest with just three wins un 12 games to land in 11th place in the 13-team field.

Despite the outcome, the PBA Board still approved Macau's continued participation.

The Black Knights are bringing in Will Douglas as reinforcement.

Douglas is a fixture in the Chinese Basketball Association, who saw action for the Guangzhou Loong Lions. He is expected to bring the firepower and international experience to the squad.

Macau fielded 6-foot-8 Tony Mitchel during the Commissioner’s Cup.

The Black Knights were able to beat Titan Ultra, Blackwater and quarterfinalist Phoenix in their initial PBA run.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what’s next for us coming up,” said Elliot after the team exited with a 105-98 upset of Fuel Masters.

Macau’s first conference was marred not only by in-game struggles but also internal issues.

A coaching shakeup saw the exit of coach Garret Kelly, who was replaced by Elliot.

The team also saw starting point guard and scorer Damian Chong Qui walk out of the team in the middle of the Black Knights’ 84-102 loss to Terrafirma.

He returned in Macau’s final game of the conference.