Macau dissects forgettable PBA stint

Macau, which defeated Phoenix Super LPG, 105-98 last Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, finished with a 3-9 win-loss record but missed the quarterfinals.

“We’re looking forward to that. We’ll see what happens. Build a stronger relationship with management in the upper room and just see what happens next, really,” Elliott said.

“Our main core is amazing. Everybody’s got high numbers, and we’re always just a possession or two away from winning the game or being close to winning it so really, just have more depth.”

Elliott said they would embrace the lessons from each game as they adapt to the playstyle of the squads in Asia’s oldest professional basketball league.

“It was great. I got more comfortable with it every game, every practice, every week as it went on. I’m finding a groove in it, so I’m enjoying it,” Elliott said.

“Even under the circumstances of the losses and not making the playoffs, I appreciate it and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Jenning Leung, who led Macau with 32 points against the Fuel Masters, enjoyed playing in the PBA in their first conference.

“The PBA has been an amazing experience despite the team’s struggles. The Philippines is a basketball country, so getting the opportunity to play here and feel that passion is really special and something I think all of us will cherish,” Leung said.