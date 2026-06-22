Angono expands community footprint with new digital hub

Globe Telecom Inc. has opened a new distribution and support hub in Rizal province as part of a nationwide push to make internet connectivity services more accessible to residential communities outside major urban centers.

The Onsite Distribution Operations (OSDO) hub, located in Barangay Mahabang Parang in Angono, will handle Globe At Home applications, prepaid products, and direct customer support.

Company officials said the facility aims to provide closer neighborhood access for households, students, remote workers, and small business owners in Angono and surrounding towns.

"We are expanding affordable internet services to as many households and communities as possible," said Jil De Castro, Globe territory business head. "Through hyper-localized hubs like the one in Angono, we are making broadband applications, prepaid services, and customer support more accessible while strengthening our connection with the communities we serve."

Local officials and Globe executives recently inaugurated the facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees included Barangay Captain Melencio Villa, members of the barangay council, EMVIEM Chief Executive Maribel Mallari, and several Globe regional operations and marketing managers.

The expansion comes as Globe seeks to increase its grassroots engagement and reduce service response times by moving operations closer to residential areas. Company representatives noted that the localized hubs will also allow the telecom provider to participate in community support programs, including digital education, livelihood projects, and disaster response.

The Angono hub operates daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering services for Globe At Home, Globe Prepaid, TM, and GOMO brands.