SPD nabs most wanted criminal group leader in Parañaque

At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, 20 June, tactical teams from the Parañaque City Police Intelligence Section tracked down and arrested Ranille at Barangay San Antonio, Parañaque City.

The arrest was executed by virtue of an active warrant of arrest for the violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. The warrant was originally issued on 14 March 2024, by Judge Regina Paz Ramos-Chavez of Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 274, with a recommended bail set at P120,000.

The suspect was brought to the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility, where he is currently detained pending the formal return of the warrant to the court of origin.