Shell Pilipinas bags regional awards

Shell said the awards cover projects for its workers, customers, investors, business partners and communities.

At the Asian Management Excellence Awards, Shell Pilipinas won the Philippines Employee Engagement of the Year for Oil and Gas and the Philippines Health and Wellness Initiative of the Year for Oil and Gas. Both awards were tied to its Be Well program.

Be Well focuses on employee wellness across Shell offices and supply terminals. The program covers physical, mental and social wellness through activities for employees in different parts of the company.

Shell also won 10 awards at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. These included three Gold Stevie awards for investor relations, e-commerce growth and Project PASA, a circular economy program that gives used office assets a second life.