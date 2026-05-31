VENICE, Italy — The true masterpiece of the 61st Venice Biennale was the formidable presence of the global Filipino community transforming the floating city into an enclave of pride.
At the vanguard, artist Jon Cuyson’s installation Sea of Love/Dagat ng Pag-ibig at the Philippine Pavilion, co-curated by Mara Gladstone, poetically elevated the invisible labor of Filipino seafarers. In the Main Exhibition, Turner Prize nominee Pio Abad commanded the Central Pavilion at the Giardini with ink drawings reactivating looted artifacts, while Marigold Santos presented a collaborative work on fluid identities at the Arsenale.
Grounding this wave in parallel programming, Martha Atienza anchored The Spirits of Maritime Crossing at Palazzo Rocca Contarini Corfù, exposing the ecological precarity of coastal communities. From glittering VIP previews to bustling pathways, this collective showcase proved that our artistic footprint expands with unparalleled grace, intent and structural support.
This turnout signals a triumphant shift in how the Philippines engages with the global art market, reflecting a mature community ready to claim its space. Under the overarching theme “In Minor Keys” — conceived by the late curator Koyo Kouoh — the synergy of Filipino visitors commanding international attention cast a luminous glow of optimism.
This brilliant juxtaposition of national pavilions, central curation, and satellite programs underscored a nation entering a golden era of creative expression.
The resounding impact of this multifaceted Filipino showcase leaves an indelible mark, fueling a brilliant momentum that promises to redefine our cultural narrative for years to come.
The 61st Venice Biennale runs until runs until 22 November and is hosted across Venice at the Giardini, the Arsenale and Forte Marghera.