This turnout signals a triumphant shift in how the Philippines engages with the global art market, reflecting a mature community ready to claim its space. Under the overarching theme “In Minor Keys” — conceived by the late curator Koyo Kouoh — the synergy of Filipino visitors commanding international attention cast a luminous glow of optimism.

This brilliant juxtaposition of national pavilions, central curation, and satellite programs underscored a nation entering a golden era of creative expression.

The resounding impact of this multifaceted Filipino showcase leaves an indelible mark, fueling a brilliant momentum that promises to redefine our cultural narrative for years to come.

The 61st Venice Biennale runs until runs until 22 November and is hosted across Venice at the Giardini, the Arsenale and Forte Marghera.