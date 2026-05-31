SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SOCIAL SET

A golden era

The rise and triumphant shift of Philippine contemporary art
HONORARY Consul of Veneto Atty. Giorgia de Biasi, artist Jon Cuyson, curator of the Philippine Pavilion Mara Gladstone and Consul General of the Philippines in Milan, Italy, Jim Tito B. San Agustin.
HONORARY Consul of Veneto Atty. Giorgia de Biasi, artist Jon Cuyson, curator of the Philippine Pavilion Mara Gladstone and Consul General of the Philippines in Milan, Italy, Jim Tito B. San Agustin.
Published on
THE Filipino art community celebrates a landmark moment at the 61st Venice Biennale in Venice, where artists, curators and cultural advocates are contributing to one of the world’s most prestigious contemporary art exhibitions.
THE Filipino art community celebrates a landmark moment at the 61st Venice Biennale in Venice, where artists, curators and cultural advocates are contributing to one of the world’s most prestigious contemporary art exhibitions.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Jon Cuyson, Dex Fernandez and Yeyey Cruz

VENICE, Italy — The true masterpiece of the 61st Venice Biennale was the formidable presence of the global Filipino community transforming the floating city into an enclave of pride.

At the vanguard, artist Jon Cuyson’s installation Sea of Love/Dagat ng Pag-ibig at the Philippine Pavilion, co-curated by Mara Gladstone, poetically elevated the invisible labor of Filipino seafarers. In the Main Exhibition, Turner Prize nominee Pio Abad commanded the Central Pavilion at the Giardini with ink drawings reactivating looted artifacts, while Marigold Santos presented a collaborative work on fluid identities at the Arsenale.

HONORARY Consul of Veneto Atty. Giorgia de Biasi, artist Jon Cuyson, curator of the Philippine Pavilion Mara Gladstone and Consul General of the Philippines in Milan, Italy, Jim Tito B. San Agustin.
Submerged histories and shimmering hopes: A voyage to ‘Dagat ng Pag-ibig’ at the 61st Venice Biennale

Grounding this wave in parallel programming, Martha Atienza anchored The Spirits of Maritime Crossing at Palazzo Rocca Contarini Corfù, exposing the ecological precarity of coastal communities. From glittering VIP previews to bustling pathways, this collective showcase proved that our artistic footprint expands with unparalleled grace, intent and structural support.

This turnout signals a triumphant shift in how the Philippines engages with the global art market, reflecting a mature community ready to claim its space. Under the overarching theme “In Minor Keys” — conceived by the late curator Koyo Kouoh — the synergy of Filipino visitors commanding international attention cast a luminous glow of optimism.

This brilliant juxtaposition of national pavilions, central curation, and satellite programs underscored a nation entering a golden era of creative expression.

The resounding impact of this multifaceted Filipino showcase leaves an indelible mark, fueling a brilliant momentum that promises to redefine our cultural narrative for years to come.

The 61st Venice Biennale runs until runs until 22 November and is hosted across Venice at the Giardini, the Arsenale and Forte Marghera.

GED Merino
GED Merino
KEN Balbon
KEN Balbon
DIRECTOR and Curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) Joselina Cruz.
DIRECTOR and Curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) Joselina Cruz.
DEX Fernandez, French curator of Museé d’Art Contemporain in Lyon France, Marylou Lanouville.
DEX Fernandez, French curator of Museé d’Art Contemporain in Lyon France, Marylou Lanouville.
PHILIPPINES Pavilion representative artist for the 2026 Venice Biennale Arte, Jon Cuyson, with artists Kambui Olujimi, Luca Buvoli and Paul Pfeiffer.
PHILIPPINES Pavilion representative artist for the 2026 Venice Biennale Arte, Jon Cuyson, with artists Kambui Olujimi, Luca Buvoli and Paul Pfeiffer.
GI F. Sicat, Davide Bugarin (artist collective of Bugarin + Castle representing the Scottish Pavilion), Rita Ataviado and Gina Villanueva Weinzierl.
GI F. Sicat, Davide Bugarin (artist collective of Bugarin + Castle representing the Scottish Pavilion), Rita Ataviado and Gina Villanueva Weinzierl.
JEVIVOE Vitug, Liza May David, Stephanie Misa, Jonathan Quartero, Jojo Austria and Eric Ramos Guerrero (back, top left).
JEVIVOE Vitug, Liza May David, Stephanie Misa, Jonathan Quartero, Jojo Austria and Eric Ramos Guerrero (back, top left).
MALABON’s pride: Lyndon Cayco, Jackie Lucas, Monchet Lucas, featured artist Ronald Ventura, Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, former Cong. Ricky Sandoval and Jerry Lucas.
MALABON’s pride: Lyndon Cayco, Jackie Lucas, Monchet Lucas, featured artist Ronald Ventura, Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, former Cong. Ricky Sandoval and Jerry Lucas.
Venice Biennale 2026
Filipino artists Venice
Jon Cuyson Sea of Love
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph