MBC chair is LCF gab speaker

The League of Corporate Foundations (LCF), a network of operating and grant-making corporate foundations and corporations in the Philippines that promotes and enhances corporate social responsibility (CSR) practice, will hold its 2026 Conference on Good Corporate Citizenship at the Bayanihan Center, Pasig City on 1 and 2 July.

The Conference will feature high-level plenaries and interactive sessions designed for deep engagement and peer-to-peer learning. The keynote address will be delivered by Edgar O. Chua, lead independent director of Shell Philippines Corporation and chairman of the Makati Business Club. He will reflect on the evolution of CSR and corporate citizenship in the Philippines.