Foundations league raises bar on CSR

The goal is spelled out in the theme of LCF’s upcoming CSR conference and exposition: adapt, align, accelerate. The champion of responsible business and strategic philanthropy in the Philippines also adopted a new logo as an inspiration to converge their perspectives and resources.

The league’s longevity is not only a milestone, but also a call to the sector to “raise the bar that it established,” according to Garcia.

“Thirty years in, the question is no longer whether businesses should invest in communities. Rather, it is whether those investments are built to last and designed to solve,” he adds.

The 2026 CSR Conference will be held during the CSR Week on 1 to 2 July 2026 at the Bayanihan Center in Pasig City, while the CSR Expo will be held on 1 to 2 October 2026 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City. The events will showcase the corporate sector’s capacity to adapt to a rapidly changing world, align their programs with genuine community needs, and accelerate impact through collective action, with the end goal of raising the overall standard of CSR in the Philippines.