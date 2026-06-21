Jerusalem weighing options

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem has yet to decide whether he will exercise a rematch option or move up in weight.
Jerusalem lost the WBC 105-pound strap to Siyakholwa Kuse last May in Johannesburg and the South African is under contract to grant the Filipino a rematch.
“We’re still weighing our options,” Jerusalem told DAILY TRIBUNE on Sunday from Nagoya, Japan.
Trainer Michael Domingo stressed that while Jerusalem remains comfortable at 105, there is a possibility that the Bukidnon-born fighter will go up in weight.
“This is also being looked at but nothing’s on the table yet. The team hasn’t decided on what to do,” said Domingo, adding that they are awaiting word from promoter JC Mananquil about the next step.
Before losing the title, Jerusalem made three successful defenses in Japan and at home.
Still, Domingo added that Jerusalem will stay in training mode even in the absence of a confirmed fight date.