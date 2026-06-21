Jerusalem weighing options

“We’re still weighing our options,” Jerusalem told DAILY TRIBUNE on Sunday from Nagoya, Japan.

Trainer Michael Domingo stressed that while Jerusalem remains comfortable at 105, there is a possibility that the Bukidnon-born fighter will go up in weight.

“This is also being looked at but nothing’s on the table yet. The team hasn’t decided on what to do,” said Domingo, adding that they are awaiting word from promoter JC Mananquil about the next step.

Before losing the title, Jerusalem made three successful defenses in Japan and at home.

Still, Domingo added that Jerusalem will stay in training mode even in the absence of a confirmed fight date.