Jerusalem dethroned by South African

Philippine boxing suffered a heartbreaking loss Saturday night (early Sunday morning in Manila) when Melvin Jerusalem got dethroned by Siyakholwa Kuse in their bloody World Boxing Council (WBC) strawweight title clash at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Despite scoring a knockdown in the 11th round courtesy of his sneaky right straight, Jerusalem lost on the scorecards of all three judges.

Thabo Spampool of South Africa scored it 116-111 while David Irving of the United Kingdom saw it 116-112 and Jerrold Tomeldan of the Philippines had it 115-112, all for Kuse, who avenged his points defeat to Jerusalem last October at the Araneta Coliseum.