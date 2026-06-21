Inspiring students to learn, grow and become future leaders

Demolition started in August and construction of the new school buildings started September. The 36-classroom DAO building was completed by the DPWH reportedly four months ahead of the opening of classes this year and the SM-sponsored 4-story Henry Sy Sr. Hall building with 24 classrooms was unveiled on 10 June.

Education will never be the same for the thousands of students of SFHS, which is among the largest public secondary schools in the country.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Henry Sy Sr. Hall features 1,200 classroom chairs made from upcycled plastic. Each of the 24 classrooms is equipped with a teacher’s table-and-chair set, four ceiling fans and a Google TV. Select rooms in the third floor have an operable wall system that supports auditorium functions. Dedicated restroom areas are available on every floor.

“The new Henry Sy Sr. Hall symbolizes more than just a building. It represents opportunity, hope, and our collective investment in the future of this community. We hope this new facility will inspire students to learn, grow, and become future leaders who will contribute positively to our nation,” Steven Tan, SM Supermalls president, said during the turnover ceremony.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte visited the new Henry Sy Sr. Hall and met with the leaders and representatives of SM during the Event. Also present were Department of Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Carlo Sotto, SM Prime Holdings chairman of the executive committee Hans Sy, SM Engineering, Design, and Development Corporation president Hans “Chico” Sy Jr., SM Supermalls senior assistant vice president Hanna Carinna Sy, and SM Foundation Inc. executive director Debbie Sy.

The Henry Sy Sr. Hall at SFHS is the 117th school building built by SM Prime Holdings across the country under the DepEd’s Adopt-a-School program.

Through projects like Henry Sy Sr. Hall, SM continues to help create better learning environments for future generations.