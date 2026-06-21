BYD gives Clark first look at Atto 2 DM-i

The Atto 2 DM-i is being shown ahead of its official launch. BYD has not yet released full details on the subcompact SUV, but the Clark stop gives visitors an early look at one of the brand’s upcoming models.

BYD Cars Philippines managing director Bob Palanca said Clark was chosen because of its role as a key gateway to Central Luzon. He said the event aims to bring electric mobility closer to more Filipinos outside Metro Manila.

“Clark is a strategic hub for the brand to bring electric mobility closer to more Filipinos,” Palanca said. “As the gateway to Central Luzon, we are activating our regional presence to help drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

Aside from the Atto 2 DM-i preview, the Tech Tour features several models from the BYD lineup. Display units include the BYD Seagull, Sealion 6 DM-i, Seal 5 DM-i, Sealion 5 DM-i, Tang DM-i and the newly launched Sealion 7.

Product specialists are on site to answer questions about the vehicles. The full BYD lineup is also available for test drives during the event.

The Clark stop comes as BYD continues to widen its presence in the country through dealership expansion and mall-based product showcases. The brand has been using these events to introduce more customers to battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

BYD Cars Philippines is distributed locally by Mobility Access Philippines Ventures Inc., operating under ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s mobility platform.

The company said customers may book test drives and reservations through BYD’s 81 authorized dealerships nationwide.

ACMobility has positioned BYD as a key part of its electrification business. The company also distributes Kia, operates select BYD and Kia dealerships, and manages the country’s largest Isuzu dealership network.

It has also entered the premium new-energy vehicle segment through DENZA, BYD’s luxury brand.

ACMobility has been building its electric vehicle charging network. The company said its charging stations now cover more than 200 locations nationwide.

It is also developing digital tools meant to help private users and businesses access charging stations and service centers.

The Clark event gives BYD a regional platform for its latest models while letting customers see and drive its vehicles in a more accessible setting.

The early preview of the Atto 2 DM-i adds another point of interest as the brand prepares its next model rollout in the local market.