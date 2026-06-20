U.S. spikers too much for Italians

The crowd-drawing Americans improved to a 6-1 win-loss record to stay in the top three of the prestigious 18-nation tournament.

Stephanie Samedy was unstoppable, scoring all of her 12 points on attacks for the US, which stayed true to its tag as one of the top blocking teams in the competition with nine kill blocks.

Madison Banks added 11 points on 10 kills and a kill block while Asjina O’Neal finished with nine points. Molly McCage accounted for four of the Americans’ total kill blocks for a nine-point production.

US saved a set point in the opening frame of an Italy error for a 24-24 deuce. A Samedy attack gave the Americans the set point advantage but Sarah Fahr answered with a kill to knot it at 25.

Samedy fired back with consecutive hits to complete the Americans’ escape.

The next two sets were all US as it handed the Italians its second loss in seven games.

Merit Adigwe paced Italy with 13 points on eight kills, four kill blocks and an ace while Fahr unloaded eight, all from attacks.