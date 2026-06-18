Streaking Americans roll past Czechs

Chiaka Ogbogu anchored USA’s frontline defense with six kill blocks while Jordan Thompson took care of the attacking department with 14 kills for a game-high 15-point explosion.

USA head coach Erik Sullivan liked what he saw in his team as it primed up for a marquee match against defending champion Italy on Saturday.

“Very much so. I thought we had a very nice match. In all facets of the game, I thought we played very well,” he said.

Sullivan thought the Americans were moving in the right direction and improving every game.

“You know, for us, a lot of our players play overseas, so we don’t get the opportunity to be in the gym. I think we’re still building and growing. So, obviously each match we get to play is a nice opportunity for us. But every time we get in the gym is a nice opportunity,” he added.

“I feel like we’re going in the right direction. I don’t know, we just keep working on it day by day. Italy is a great opportunity for us to go and compete.”

Ogbogu had 11 points while Logan Eggleston also added 11 markers on nine kills and two aces for US. Outside hitter Avery Skinner, who skipped the Americans’ sweep of the winless Dominican Republic on Wednesday, made her presence felt with nine points.

USA used a 9-0 run to turn an 8-9 deficit in the third set to a 17-9 advantage after the Czechs committed an error.

It was a cakewalk from there as the Americans handed the Czech Republic a second straight defeat for an even 3-3 card.