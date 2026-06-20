Noskova ends Eala’s dream run

Alex Eala bowed out of the Berlin Tennis Open after a 2-6, 4-6 loss to world No. 13 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at the Steffi Graff Stadium in Germany on Sunday (Manila time).

Eala fought hard but wasn’t able to will her way to a victory after one hour and nine minutes of play.

Despite the loss, the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate made and impact as she took down No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 8 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during her run in this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 tournament.

Eala will still pocket 57,395 Euros or roughly P4 million for making it as far as the semis.